COMSCORE (SCOR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

SCOR has been the subject of several other reports. Aegis began coverage on shares of COMSCORE in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of COMSCORE in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

OTCMKTS:SCOR opened at $14.96 on Thursday. COMSCORE has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $29.18.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.63 million. COMSCORE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCOR. FMR LLC bought a new stake in COMSCORE in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,555,000. RGM Capital LLC bought a new stake in COMSCORE in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in COMSCORE in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,132,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in COMSCORE in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,547,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in COMSCORE in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,093,000. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

