Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Analysts expect Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) to announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. Concho Resources posted sales of $780.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $6.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Concho Resources.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $158.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.12.

In other news, SVP Lee Price Moncrief sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $559,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,752.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the second quarter worth $330,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the second quarter worth $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Concho Resources by 16.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Concho Resources by 19.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after acquiring an additional 21,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,053,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,920. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. Concho Resources has a one year low of $117.74 and a one year high of $163.11.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

