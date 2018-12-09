Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 13,875 Shares of ArcBest Corp (ARCB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 157.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of ArcBest worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,161,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,963,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after buying an additional 35,105 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,116,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,482,000 after buying an additional 79,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,293,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 3,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $159,998.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James David Darter sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $83,593.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,424 shares in the company, valued at $990,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,459 shares of company stock worth $420,657 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. ArcBest Corp has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $918.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.32. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $826.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ArcBest Corp will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

