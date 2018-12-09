ConocoPhillips (COP) Position Raised by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,650.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,773 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after acquiring an additional 139,510 shares during the last quarter. Pope Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $7,152,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 90.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,006.7% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 199.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $65.91 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $50.18 and a 12-month high of $80.24. The stock has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of 109.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

In other news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $1,343,454.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,903.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/conocophillips-cop-position-raised-by-rehmann-capital-advisory-group.html.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.