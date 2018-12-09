Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.67.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.03 million, a P/E ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $348.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.10 million. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Communications will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. Consolidated Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 596.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 37.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 35,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 16.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 7.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 969,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 34,675 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.