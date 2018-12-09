Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 976,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $12,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $14.23.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $348.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.10 million. Consolidated Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.21%. Consolidated Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 596.15%.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities.

