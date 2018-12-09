Consolidated Water (CWCO) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th.

CWCO stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.60 million, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 16.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 191.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 1,285.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the second quarter valued at $500,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 10.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, the United States, and Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

