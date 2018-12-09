Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

MCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Contango Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Contango Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $5.00 price target on Contango Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director John C. Goff bought 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $317,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Goff bought 51,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $186,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,617,798 shares of company stock worth $6,425,202 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCF. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Fondren Management LP bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $341,000.

Contango Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. 356,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,819. Contango Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $19.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 million.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 189.3 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 91.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 10.6 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 5.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

