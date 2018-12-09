ContraFect Corp (CFRX) Major Shareholder Sells $1,224,000.00 in Stock

ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) major shareholder Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 600,000 shares of ContraFect stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,116,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CFRX opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of -0.33. ContraFect Corp has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.93.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that ContraFect Corp will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ContraFect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 40.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 88.8% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 83,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 39,492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 108.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 196.0% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 1,664,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 1,102,264 shares during the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

