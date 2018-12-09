Contrasting Mantech International (MANT) & PHI Group (PHIL)

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) and PHI Group (OTCMKTS:PHIL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Mantech International alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mantech International and PHI Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mantech International 1 2 5 0 2.50 PHI Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mantech International currently has a consensus target price of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.11%. Given Mantech International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mantech International is more favorable than PHI Group.

Dividends

Mantech International pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. PHI Group does not pay a dividend. Mantech International pays out 61.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.6% of Mantech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Mantech International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of PHI Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mantech International and PHI Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mantech International $1.72 billion 1.24 $114.14 million $1.62 33.13 PHI Group $1.67 million 0.30 -$2.02 million N/A N/A

Mantech International has higher revenue and earnings than PHI Group.

Profitability

This table compares Mantech International and PHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mantech International 6.77% 5.84% 4.46% PHI Group -120.94% -68.50% -8.79%

Risk and Volatility

Mantech International has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHI Group has a beta of 6.07, suggesting that its stock price is 507% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mantech International beats PHI Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation. The company also provides hardware and software to support the technology infrastructure for applications, including IT service management, help desk, data center consolidation, enterprise architecture, mobile computing and device management, network operations and infrastructure, virtualization/cloud computing and migration, network and database administration, enterprise systems development and management, infrastructure as a service, and data collection and analytics; and designs, develops, integrates, operates, and sustains software applications and systems. In addition, it offers professional and technical solutions, and support services; command-and-control infrastructure, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms and sensors, and data services; and vulnerability assessment, insider threat protection, exposure analysis, secrecy architecture design, security policy development and implementation, lifecycle acquisition program security, anti-tamper, export compliance support, foreign disclosure, system security engineering, security awareness and training, security support services, and technical certification and accreditation services. Further, the company provides systems engineering services consisting of requirement analysis, development, and management; systems development and integration, enterprise architecture and concept of operations, and technical assistance; test and evaluation services; training services; and supply chain management and logistics services. ManTech International Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Fairfax, Virginia.

About PHI Group

PHI Group Inc., through its subsidiary, PHI Capital Holdings, Inc., provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. The company was formerly known as Providential Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to PHI Group, Inc. in April 2009. PHI Group Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.