Contrasting Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) and True Nature (TNTY)

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) and True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, True Nature has a beta of 5.39, meaning that its stock price is 439% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Napco Security Technologies and True Nature’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Napco Security Technologies $91.75 million 3.22 $7.64 million N/A N/A True Nature N/A N/A -$750,000.00 N/A N/A

Napco Security Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than True Nature.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Napco Security Technologies and True Nature, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Napco Security Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 True Nature 0 0 0 0 N/A

Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.06%. Given Napco Security Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Napco Security Technologies is more favorable than True Nature.

Profitability

This table compares Napco Security Technologies and True Nature’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Napco Security Technologies 8.80% 13.45% 11.35% True Nature N/A N/A -21,527.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.7% of Napco Security Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of True Nature shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.1% of Napco Security Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of True Nature shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Napco Security Technologies beats True Nature on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company's alarm systems include automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products primarily to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

True Nature Company Profile

True Nature Holding, Inc. focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.