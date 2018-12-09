Convergys Corp (CVG) Stake Lessened by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Convergys Corp (NYSE:CVG) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,370 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Convergys were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Convergys by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 98,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Convergys by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 54,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Convergys by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Convergys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Convergys by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter.

Convergys Corp has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $26.72.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVG. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Convergys in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Convergys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th.

Convergys Company Profile

Convergys Corporation provides customer management services to communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, government, travel and hospitality, and other vertical markets worldwide. The company offers solutions across the customer lifecycle, including sales, customer service, technical support, customer retention, and collection, as well as security, compliance, and fraud solutions; and solutions in contact center technology comprising omni-channel interaction, cross-channel integration framework, real-time decisioning engine, robotic process automation, intelligent notification, campaign management, personalized care, personalized selling, agent productivity, and retention solutions.

