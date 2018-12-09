COSS Reaches Market Cap of $6.11 Million (COSS)

COSS (CURRENCY:COSS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 9th. COSS has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and $324.00 worth of COSS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COSS token can now be bought for about $0.0514 or 0.00001428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and HitBTC. Over the last week, COSS has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

COSS Profile

COSS’s genesis date was March 6th, 2018. COSS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,810,622 tokens. The Reddit community for COSS is /r/COSSio. COSS’s official Twitter account is @cosscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for COSS is coss.io.

COSS Token Trading

COSS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COSS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COSS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COSS using one of the exchanges listed above.

