Coupa Software (COUP) Raised to Buy at Loop Capital

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) was upgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Northland Securities cut Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Coupa Software from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Coupa Software from $67.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.94.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded down $6.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.11. 1,795,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -79.09 and a beta of 1.76. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $84.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 19.93%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $888,175.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 12,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,488.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $4,883,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,773,798.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,839 shares of company stock valued at $20,082,699 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,610,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,712,000 after buying an additional 467,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,733,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,300,000 after buying an additional 137,624 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 241,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,081,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 333,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,358,000 after buying an additional 18,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

