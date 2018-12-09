Cpwm LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,494,000 after purchasing an additional 100,910 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 839.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 41,775 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 76,892 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $3,986,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,353,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,779,000 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $74.74 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $62.76 and a 1 year high of $82.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Fiserv had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Argus set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cpwm LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fiserv Inc (FISV)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/cpwm-llc-purchases-new-holdings-in-fiserv-inc-fisv.html.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.