Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 673.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,033,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 899,780 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,757,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 69,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

MRNS stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 3.18. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $10.54.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $19.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three different dose forms: intravenous (IV), capsule, and liquid.

