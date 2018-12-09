Credit Suisse AG Has $10.14 Million Holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (BBD)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,435,025 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $10,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth about $101,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 50.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 181.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 14,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Bradesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE BBD opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Banco Bradesco SA has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $13.18.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 14.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.62%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

