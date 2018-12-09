Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on IHS Markit (INFO)

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on IHS Markit and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IHS Markit from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on IHS Markit to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.47.

NASDAQ INFO opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. IHS Markit has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $55.99.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.05 million. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $784,063.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,707.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,793,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,121,000 after acquiring an additional 300,782 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in IHS Markit by 14.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,104,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,273 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,933,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,362 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 5.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,537,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,748,000 after acquiring an additional 372,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in IHS Markit by 0.8% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,859,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,145,000 after acquiring an additional 55,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

