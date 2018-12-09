Credit Suisse Group Trims Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Target Price to $55.00

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HIG. Langen Mcalenn upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $58.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.92. Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $59.20.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $109,259.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,916.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 52.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

