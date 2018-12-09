Critical Contrast: HomeFed (HOFD) & MMA Capital Management (MMAC)

HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) and MMA Capital Management (NASDAQ:MMAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HomeFed and MMA Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeFed 0 0 0 0 N/A MMA Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

HomeFed has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MMA Capital Management has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HomeFed and MMA Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeFed -4.08% -1.19% -0.93% MMA Capital Management 180.49% 7.13% 3.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HomeFed and MMA Capital Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeFed $78.64 million 8.07 $10.93 million N/A N/A MMA Capital Management $36.83 million 4.21 $19.40 million N/A N/A

MMA Capital Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HomeFed.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of HomeFed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of MMA Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of HomeFed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of MMA Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MMA Capital Management beats HomeFed on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

HomeFed Company Profile

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Farming, and Corporate. The company's Real Estate segment develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties. This segment engages in design engineering, grading raw land, and constructing public infrastructure, such as streets, utilities, and public facilities, as well as develops individual lots for home sites or other facilities. It also holds interest in Brooklyn Renaissance Plaza, which comprises a 665 room hotel operated by Marriott; and operates an office building complex and parking space garage located in Brooklyn, New York. In addition, this segment holds interest in HomeFed Village III Master, LLC that owns and develops an approximate 450 acre community planned for 992 homes in the Otay Ranch General Plan Area of Chula Vista, California. The Farming segment operates the Rampage property, which include grape vineyard and almond orchard located in southern Madera County, California. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

MMA Capital Management Company Profile

MMA Capital Management, LLC creates and manages investments in housing and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. Its investments in debt securities comprises multifamily tax-exempt bonds, as well as other real estate related bond investments. The company offers leveraged bonds; low-income housing tax credits; asset management and administrative services to a limited liability company and a commercial bank; and guarantees to the institutional investors related to the receipt of tax credits. It also raises, invests in, and manages private real estate funds, which invests in residential real estate. The company was formerly known as Municipal Mortgage & Equity, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Management, LLC in September 2014. MMA Capital Management, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

