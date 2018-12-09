Critical Review: Spartan Motors (SPAR) vs. PEUGEOT SA/ADR (PUGOY)

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) and PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

Spartan Motors has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spartan Motors and PEUGEOT SA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Motors 2.04% 9.77% 5.34% PEUGEOT SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spartan Motors and PEUGEOT SA/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Motors $707.10 million 0.36 $15.93 million $0.43 16.65 PEUGEOT SA/ADR $73.66 billion 0.25 $2.18 billion $2.33 8.70

PEUGEOT SA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Spartan Motors. PEUGEOT SA/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spartan Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Spartan Motors and PEUGEOT SA/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spartan Motors 0 0 3 0 3.00 PEUGEOT SA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spartan Motors currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.60%. Given Spartan Motors’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Spartan Motors is more favorable than PEUGEOT SA/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Spartan Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of PEUGEOT SA/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Spartan Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Spartan Motors pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. PEUGEOT SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Spartan Motors pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PEUGEOT SA/ADR pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PEUGEOT SA/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Spartan Motors beats PEUGEOT SA/ADR on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment provides walk-in vans, cutaway vans, truck bodies, and parts and accessories for use in e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Ultimate, Trademaster, Metromaster, Utilivan, Spartan Upfit Services, and Reach brands. This segment also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under Specialty Up-fit name; and distributes related aftermarket parts and accessories. The Emergency Response Vehicles segment provides emergency response cabs and chassis, pumpers, aerial ladder components for fire trucks, rescue equipment, tankers, and parts and accessories under the Spartan, Smeal, Ladder Tower, and UST brands, as well as offers body, aerial, pump, drivetrain, and chassis repair and maintenance services. The Specialty Chassis and Vehicles segment offers motor home chassis; and defense and specialty chassis and vehicles, as well as provides related aftermarket parts and accessories, and maintenance and repair services. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis. The company sells its products through a network of independent truck dealers, original equipment manufacturers, dealer distributors, leasing companies, and municipalities and other governmental entities, as well as to commercial and individual end users. Spartan Motors, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Charlotte, Michigan.

PEUGEOT SA/ADR Company Profile

Peugeot S.A. engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands. Its Automotive Equipment segment offers interior systems, automotive seating products, and clean mobility products. The company's Finance segment provides retail financing to customers of the Peugeot, Citroën, and DS brands; and wholesale financing to dealer networks. The company is based in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.