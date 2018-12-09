Critical Survey: Yew Bio-Pharm Group (YEWB) and BRASILAGRO COMP/S (LND)

Yew Bio-Pharm Group (OTCMKTS:YEWB) and BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Yew Bio-Pharm Group alerts:

Yew Bio-Pharm Group has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRASILAGRO COMP/S has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Yew Bio-Pharm Group and BRASILAGRO COMP/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yew Bio-Pharm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BRASILAGRO COMP/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

BRASILAGRO COMP/S pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Yew Bio-Pharm Group does not pay a dividend. BRASILAGRO COMP/S has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yew Bio-Pharm Group and BRASILAGRO COMP/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yew Bio-Pharm Group $40.54 million 0.21 $3.21 million N/A N/A BRASILAGRO COMP/S $119.63 million 1.84 $38.10 million N/A N/A

BRASILAGRO COMP/S has higher revenue and earnings than Yew Bio-Pharm Group.

Profitability

This table compares Yew Bio-Pharm Group and BRASILAGRO COMP/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yew Bio-Pharm Group -17.24% -13.98% -11.94% BRASILAGRO COMP/S 52.85% 27.38% 19.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of BRASILAGRO COMP/S shares are held by institutional investors. 63.7% of Yew Bio-Pharm Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of BRASILAGRO COMP/S shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BRASILAGRO COMP/S beats Yew Bio-Pharm Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yew Bio-Pharm Group Company Profile

Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, grows and sells yew trees in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Raw Materials, Yew Trees, Handicrafts, and Others. The TCM Raw Materials segment engages in the production and sale of raw materials that are used in the manufacture of TCM. It offers yew raw materials, including branches and leaves of yew trees. The Yew Tree segment is involved in growing and selling yew seedlings and mature trees. It cultivates and sells yew seedlings and trees to state-owned enterprises and private businesses for reforestation in the provinces of Heilongjiang and Jilin; and sells potted yew trees to retail customers. The Handicrafts segment manufactures and sells furniture and handicrafts made of yew timber. The Others segment sells yew candles, pine needle extracts, complex taxus cuspidate extract, composite northeast yew extract, and yew essential oil soap. The company also sells wood ear mushroom. Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in El Monte, California.

BRASILAGRO COMP/S Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. The company has 10 farms in 6 Brazilian states and 1 joint-venture farm in Paraguay with a total area of 198,158 hectares of own lands and 26,763 hectares of leased lands. It also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Yew Bio-Pharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yew Bio-Pharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.