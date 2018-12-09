CROAT (CROAT) Price Up 37.4% This Week

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 9th. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 37.4% against the dollar. CROAT has a market capitalization of $99,835.00 and approximately $57.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CROAT

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 55,944,347 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

