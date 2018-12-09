Crown (CCK) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Crown (NYSE:CCK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCK. TheStreet upgraded Crown from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Crown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Crown from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Shares of CCK opened at $48.00 on Friday. Crown has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $62.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crown will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 478.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,515,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,345,000 after buying an additional 2,907,112 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 101.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,297,000 after buying an additional 2,271,146 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 11,712.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,654,000 after buying an additional 1,810,671 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Crown by 70,046.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,609,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,688,000 after buying an additional 1,606,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 47.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,900,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,247,000 after buying an additional 1,585,959 shares during the last quarter.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

