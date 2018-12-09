CRTCoin Trading 90.2% Lower This Week (CRT)

CRTCoin (CURRENCY:CRT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 9th. One CRTCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CRTCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $110,060.00 worth of CRTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CRTCoin has traded 90.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded 75.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000494 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CRTCoin Profile

CRT is a coin. CRTCoin’s total supply is 10,079,270 coins. CRTCoin’s official Twitter account is @crtcoincom. CRTCoin’s official website is crtcoin.com.

CRTCoin Coin Trading

CRTCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRTCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CRTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

