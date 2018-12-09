CryptopiaFeeShares (CEFS) Price Hits $298.02

CryptopiaFeeShares (CURRENCY:CEFS) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last week, CryptopiaFeeShares has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One CryptopiaFeeShares token can currently be purchased for approximately $298.02 or 0.08260435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptopiaFeeShares has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $932.00 worth of CryptopiaFeeShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.66 or 0.02817488 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00134096 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00174419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $344.32 or 0.09543806 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CryptopiaFeeShares Profile

CryptopiaFeeShares was first traded on February 10th, 2017. CryptopiaFeeShares’ total supply is 6,300 tokens. CryptopiaFeeShares’ official Twitter account is @Cryptopia_NZ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptopiaFeeShares

CryptopiaFeeShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptopiaFeeShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptopiaFeeShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptopiaFeeShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

