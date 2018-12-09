CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of CSW Industrials worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSWI. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 492.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,218,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,374,000 after acquiring an additional 18,877 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered CSW Industrials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSW Industrials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other news, Director Robert M. Swartz acquired 1,001 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,910.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,672.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph B. Armes sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $221,680.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 68,345 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. CSW Industrials Inc has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $774.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.47.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.39 million. CSW Industrials had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. CSW Industrials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

