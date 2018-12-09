Cummins Inc. (CMI) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 27.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,122 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 5,873.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 604.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $138.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.72 and a 12-month high of $194.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.29. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

In other Cummins news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $111,321.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,111.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Marya M. Rose sold 10,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,700,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,541 shares of company stock worth $6,302,659. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (down previously from $158.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.16.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

