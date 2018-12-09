CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 86.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 606,551 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 74,782 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 49,235 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CVS Health by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 994,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $63,999,000 after acquiring an additional 91,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,018,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,540,000 after acquiring an additional 619,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $74.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $60.14 and a 1-year high of $83.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $1,027,076.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,233 shares of company stock valued at $5,932,565. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

