CyberCoin (CC) Price Reaches $0.0002

CyberCoin (CURRENCY:CC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. In the last seven days, CyberCoin has traded up 89.9% against the U.S. dollar. CyberCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of CyberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00008139 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00022452 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00282858 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00018097 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000036 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000784 BTC.

CyberCoin Coin Profile

CyberCoin (CC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. CyberCoin’s total supply is 549,267,534 coins. CyberCoin’s official website is www.cybercoin.space.

Buying and Selling CyberCoin

CyberCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

