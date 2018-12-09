Cytokinetics’ (CYTK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“We have an Overweight rating based on ome’ in chronic HF and relde’ in SMA & ALS. For ome’, GALACTIC-HF data are expected in 2021, with interim reads in ’19 (futility) and ’20 (efficacy) that may lead to milestone payments to CYTK. Recent relde’ P2 data in SMA showed clinical benefit in 6MWD & MEP which enhances PoS in Type III SMA in our view. With VITALITY-ALS lessons learned & SMA PoC in hand, we are cautiously optimistic on relde’ prospects and believe investors may be overlooking potential value creation within the next 12 months.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CYTK. BidaskClub raised Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on Cytokinetics and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.83.

CYTK opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a current ratio of 10.57.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $28,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,316.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $128,400 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,892,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after buying an additional 62,543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 16.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 71,418 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 351.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 359,561 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 91.4% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

See Also: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.