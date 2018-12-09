D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,735 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,343,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,152,000 after buying an additional 1,191,952 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $12,185,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 37.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,335,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,827,000 after buying an additional 908,997 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 34.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,434,000 after buying an additional 899,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 29.3% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 3,951,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,981,000 after buying an additional 895,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.32.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $272.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.95%.

WARNING: “D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/d-a-davidson-co-trims-holdings-in-new-york-community-bancorp-inc-nycb.html.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.