David Bywater Sells 10,500 Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) CEO David Bywater sold 10,500 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $53,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,363.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:VSLR opened at $5.22 on Friday. Vivint Solar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.39). Vivint Solar had a net margin of 61.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.31%. The business had revenue of $77.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,918,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53,696 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vivint Solar by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 75,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 14,697 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vivint Solar by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 476,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 297,959 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSLR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates.

