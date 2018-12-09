DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT) versus Novavax (NVAX) Head to Head Comparison

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and Novavax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S 0 1 5 0 2.83 Novavax 0 2 6 0 2.75

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S presently has a consensus price target of $36.40, indicating a potential upside of 154.72%. Novavax has a consensus price target of $3.60, indicating a potential upside of 75.49%. Given DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S is more favorable than Novavax.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.4% of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Novavax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and Novavax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S $13.45 million 60.60 -$166.93 million ($3.37) -4.24 Novavax $31.18 million 25.17 -$183.76 million ($0.63) -3.25

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novavax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S N/A N/A N/A Novavax -482.87% N/A -66.83%

Summary

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S beats Novavax on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of hen's egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage research programs include vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, hemophilia A, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen. The company develops respiratory syncytial (RSV) virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III clinical trial; older adults in Phase II clinical trial; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I clinical trial. Novavax, Inc. also develops NanoFlu vaccine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults; and Ebola virus glycoprotein vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial. Its preclinical programs include Zika virus; combination respiratory vaccine candidate to protect against RSV and seasonal influenza, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

