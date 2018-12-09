Deere & Company (DE) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 1.71

Media headlines about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Deere & Company earned a coverage optimism score of 1.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Deere & Company’s ranking:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Cfra set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.35.

NYSE DE opened at $147.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $175.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CFO Rajesh Kalathur sold 11,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $1,686,315.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,398,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

