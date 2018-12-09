Defense Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00 (DFS)

Defense (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last seven days, Defense has traded 40.3% higher against the dollar. Defense has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of Defense was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Defense coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Defense alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008684 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00023189 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00283868 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00016974 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00001005 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About Defense

Defense (DFS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Defense’s total supply is 839,258 coins. Defense’s official Twitter account is @DEFENSEPROJECT_. Defense’s official website is defensebox.io.

Defense Coin Trading

Defense can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defense directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Defense should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Defense using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Defense Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Defense and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.