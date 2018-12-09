Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.54 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will announce sales of $70.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Descartes Systems Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.99 million and the highest is $71.04 million. Descartes Systems Group reported sales of $63.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will report full-year sales of $274.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.10 million to $275.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $302.84 million, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $304.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Descartes Systems Group.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.69 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 3,015.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 26.2% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 8,153.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSGX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 96,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,054. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $35.87.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

