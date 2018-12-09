Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€48.00” Price Target for Osram Licht (OSR)

Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Commerzbank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €44.38 ($51.60).

Shares of OSR opened at €39.49 ($45.92) on Thursday. Osram Licht has a 12 month low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 12 month high of €79.42 ($92.35).

About Osram Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

