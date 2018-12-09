DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Position Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 164.8% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 569,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,075,000 after buying an additional 354,331 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in DexCom by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,971,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $390,978,000 after buying an additional 228,933 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in DexCom by 14.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 236,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,448,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in DexCom by 97.1% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 460,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,710,000 after buying an additional 226,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $121.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.43. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $152.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.29. DexCom had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.72 million. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.25, for a total value of $439,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $210,663.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,106,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,745 shares of company stock valued at $21,210,998. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Oppenheimer set a $150.00 target price on DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on DexCom from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DexCom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on DexCom from $170.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.65.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

