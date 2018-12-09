DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 152.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. BidaskClub raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Northland Securities raised DexCom from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on DexCom to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on DexCom from $170.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on DexCom to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.65.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $121.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -209.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.71. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $152.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.72 million. DexCom had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Donald Abbey sold 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.30, for a total transaction of $1,575,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $48,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,745 shares of company stock worth $21,210,998. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

