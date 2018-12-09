Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 857,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,658 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.85% of Diamondback Energy worth $115,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,478,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,011,079,000 after acquiring an additional 984,124 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,594,112 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,737,000 after acquiring an additional 29,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $121,835,000 after acquiring an additional 266,321 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 675,696 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,348,000 after acquiring an additional 428,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 628,693 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,818 shares during the last quarter.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $102.70 on Friday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.95 and a fifty-two week high of $140.78. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $538.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FANG. Stephens began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.27.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

