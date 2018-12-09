Differential Brands Group (DFBG) & Ever-Glory International Group (EVK) Head to Head Review

Differential Brands Group (NASDAQ:DFBG) and Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Differential Brands Group and Ever-Glory International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Differential Brands Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ever-Glory International Group $415.58 million 0.14 $12.45 million N/A N/A

Ever-Glory International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Differential Brands Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Differential Brands Group and Ever-Glory International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Differential Brands Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ever-Glory International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Differential Brands Group currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 57.36%. Given Differential Brands Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Differential Brands Group is more favorable than Ever-Glory International Group.

Profitability

This table compares Differential Brands Group and Ever-Glory International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Differential Brands Group N/A N/A N/A Ever-Glory International Group 2.84% 12.52% 5.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Differential Brands Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ever-Glory International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 54.8% of Differential Brands Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Ever-Glory International Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Differential Brands Group Company Profile

Differential Brands Group Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and licensing of apparel products and accessories under the Robert Graham brand name worldwide. It operates through Wholesale and Consumer Direct segments. The company's product line includes men's sport shirts, knits, sweaters, polos, T-shirts, denim jeans, bottoms, shorts, sport coats, outerwear, and swimwear; shoes, belts, small leather goods, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored clothing, headwear, eye and sun glasses, jewelry, hosiery, underwear, loungewear, and fragrances for men that are produced through third parties under various license agreements; and women's apparel. It also offers denim jeans, bottoms, tops, jackets, and other related apparel and accessories for women, men, and children under the Hudson brand name; and footwear and apparel products and accessories under the SWIMS brand name, as well as licenses Hudson children's products. The company sells its products through 30 Robert Graham brand full-price retail stores and outlet stores; Robert Graham catalogs; and 2 SWIMS brand outlet stores, as well as online through hudsonjeans.com, robertgraham.us, and swims.com Websites. Differential Brands Group Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear. Its products include coats, jackets, slacks, skirts, shirts, trousers, and jeans for women; vests, jackets, trousers, skiwear, shirts, coats, and jeans for men; and coats, vests, down jackets, trousers, knitwear, and jeans for children. The company offers its woman apparel under the La Go Go, Velwin, Sea To Sky, and idole brands. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. provides its products directly to consumers through retail stores, as well as online stores at Tmall, Dangdang mall, JD.com and VIP.com, etc. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 1,400 stores, including 79 flagship stores as stores-within-a-store in large and mid-tier department stores located in approximately 20 provinces in China. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is based in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

