Digi International (DGII) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DGII. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Lake Street Capital set a $16.00 target price on shares of Digi International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.50 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Digi International in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $308.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.41. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $28,475.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,741.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ahmed Nawaz sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $28,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,923.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,294 shares of company stock valued at $293,122 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Digi International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Digi International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Digi International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Digi International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Digi International by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,110,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after acquiring an additional 94,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. It operates in two segments, Machine-to-Machine and Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.