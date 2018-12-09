DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Insider Sells $913,036.00 in Stock

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) insider Christopher Sharp sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $913,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 12th, Christopher Sharp sold 5,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $115.72 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $96.56 and a 1 year high of $125.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $768.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $120.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,314,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,722,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,951 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,281,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 897,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,957,000 after purchasing an additional 434,067 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,477,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,472,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,302,770,000 after purchasing an additional 394,225 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

