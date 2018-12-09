DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.47.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $115.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $125.10. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $768.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 65.80%.

In related news, insider Christopher Sharp sold 7,871 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $913,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $45,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,840 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 378.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

