Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 421,640 Shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (LEXEA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,520,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,640 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.40% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A worth $118,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,616 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,183,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,923,000 after purchasing an additional 574,075 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 672,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,559,000 after purchasing an additional 388,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,028,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after purchasing an additional 186,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,978,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,090,000 after purchasing an additional 160,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEXEA stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $50.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock.

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company, through its technology with the tools and information, enables business and leisure travelers to research, plan, book, and experience travel. It also provides media and advertising services to travel and non-travel advertisers.

