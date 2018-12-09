Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.54% of Ingredion worth $114,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Midas Management Corp bought a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ingredion by 11.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Sapience Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Ingredion by 9.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 102,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $97.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. Ingredion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $89.48 and a fifty-two week high of $146.28.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 1,775 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $183,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christine M. Castellano sold 13,261 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $1,394,924.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,374.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,303 shares of company stock valued at $5,502,781. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INGR. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ingredion from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ingredion to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

WARNING: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-increases-stake-in-ingredion-inc-ingr.html.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.