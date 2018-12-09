Dine Brands Global (DIN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

DIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.50 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

NYSE:DIN opened at $88.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of -0.04. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.09.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. The company had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $36,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

