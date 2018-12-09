Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Brokerages expect Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) to announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Diplomat Pharmacy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will report full year sales of $5.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diplomat Pharmacy.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). Diplomat Pharmacy had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on DPLO shares. ValuEngine lowered Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diplomat Pharmacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Diplomat Pharmacy from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Diplomat Pharmacy to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

In other Diplomat Pharmacy news, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 209,367 shares of Diplomat Pharmacy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $3,992,628.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 57,500 shares of Diplomat Pharmacy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $1,104,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 1,245.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Diplomat Pharmacy stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,240. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

