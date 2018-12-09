Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NUGT) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122,540 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.11% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUGT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares by 424.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,475 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares by 75,000.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 180,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA NUGT opened at $15.67 on Friday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $37.96.

